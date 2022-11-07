Sicily's Getting Sici-lit In The New Promo For The White Lotus

So far, it’s been a pretty chill stay at the Sicilian White Lotus this season on HBO’s hit vacay series, but it looks like Episode 3 will majorly turn up the heat. The first two episodes largely kept the various travel groups separate, but now it’s time to shake things up and really dive into some new pairings. The impending mayhem in The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 3’s promo trailer promises as much.

The overarching theme in the new episode’s teaser is cheating. After Tanya caught her husband Greg making a shady phone call, she hires a psychic to try to find out if he’s trying to hide an affair. Sadly, the psychic doesn’t give her a reassuring answer. Oh, and then there’s Dom, who’s fresh off his own affairs with Lucia and Mia. He’s not exactly keeping their dalliances a secret either, which his father, Bert, confronts him about in the new teaser. Dom’s son, Albie, has the exact opposite problem, as his new relationship with Portia is stalling because she doesn’t find his nice-boy energy exciting, and it looks like she’s setting her sights on a new guy in the Episode 3 clip.

But of course, the most scandalous revelations come from the still-enigmatic foursome of Cameron, Daphne, Ethan, and Harper. They’ve been on a prolonged double date for the first two episodes, but Episode 3 will finally split them up as Daphne and Harper go on a little trip together. Naturally, Harper doesn’t seem that into it, but it doesn’t take long for Daphne to pop an edible and flirt with some locals. Meanwhile, Cameron and Ethan are doing more than just flirting. The teaser reveals they’ll link up with Lucia and Mia for a drunken party... which could lead to some infidelity.

Of course, Season 2 is still just getting started, so don’t expect any big reveals about who will end up drowning in the sea just yet, but fans should still keep their eyes peeled for any clues.

The third episode of The White Lotus Season 2 will air Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.