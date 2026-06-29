If you have no qualms about traveling this summer, you might want to consider a trip to Widow’s Bay. The island town from Apple TV’s horror-comedy of the same name may be a fictional, cursed tourist spot on screen, but its real-life filming location in Massachusetts is totally worthy of your next set-jetting adventure.

Widow’s Bay will likely remind horror fans of classic seaside villages like Amity Island in Jaws or Antonio Bay in The Fog. Both movie settings were major inspirations for the show’s creator, Katie Dippold, who told the Boston Globe, “It’s a long ferry ride [to Widow’s Bay], you don’t know exactly if the ferry comes from Massachusetts or Maine, but I purposely wanted to keep that a little vague.”

Even though “Widow's Bay is the next Martha's Vineyard,” according to a New York Times travel writer in Episode 1, a majority of the production actually took place about three hours away in Rockport, Massachusetts. The scenic area of Cape Ann is where you’ll find a lot of the show’s most recognizable backdrops. If you're ready to start mapping out your itinerary, these are the real-life spots you need to add to your list.

Channel Your Inner Mayor In Rockport

To visit all of the Widow’s Bay set locations, you’ll need to road-trip through a few different towns in Massachusetts, and your first stop should be Rockport. According to TikTok, the Bearskin Neck area features an ice cream store and cafe that are very quaint — basically the picturesque vibes Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) was going for.

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The Dark Star Philosophia on Bearskin Neck is closed now, but this was where production filmed the exterior of the Salty Whale restaurant. Even though the original shop is no longer there, you can still pose for a quick selfie outside the historic building.

The interior scenes were reportedly shot at the Vita Bella Ristorante in Essex, which has also since permanently closed. While you can't head inside to eat anymore, the beautiful 300-year-old New England building makes for a gorgeous architectural backdrop for your grid.

Finally, stop by the White Wharf. This is where Patricia (Kate O'Flynn) was spotted reading her self-help book, Your Turn: Out With the Old and in With the You, for several hours.

Test The Waters In Gloucester

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The beach where Tom does the first swim of the season with the sea hag is actually Half Moon Beach in Gloucester. The town’s harbor is also where you’ll spot the creepy lighthouse from Widow’s Bay.

On the opposite end of Gloucester is Lane’s Cove, which is where the ferry officially docks on the show, according to Atlas of Wonders. This scenic waterfront makes for a much more relaxing arrival than the characters experienced on screen, so feel free to skip the sea hag watch.

Outrun The Boogeyman In Berlin

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About two hours from Gloucester is another must-visit Widow’s Bay destination in Berlin. This is where you’ll find the gas station that Patricia runs to while trying to escape the Boogeyman in Episode 8. Production used Wheeler's Garage at 75 Carter Street for this tense scene, and you can easily travel just a minute down the road to film your own content at the town hall on Woodward Ave.

Map Out The Rest Of Your Trip

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Your best bet for seeing everything Widow’s Bay is renting a car and going for a full-on road trip around Massachusetts. To maximize your itinerary, make sure you hit up these iconic backdrops:

Widow’s Bay Inn — Lorenzo Maynard's in Maynard

— Lorenzo Maynard's in Maynard Barnabus Tavern — Vincent’s bar in Worcester

— Vincent’s bar in Worcester Widow’s Bay Historical Society — Shirley Center Town Hall in Shirley

— Shirley Center Town Hall in Shirley Widow’s Bay Church — Martha Mary Chapel in Sudbury

— Martha Mary Chapel in Sudbury Patricia’s House — Nashua Street in Ayer

— Nashua Street in Ayer Old Widow’s Bay — Rebecca Nurse Homestead in Danvers

— Rebecca Nurse Homestead in Danvers Driftwood Diner — Johnson's Restaurant and Dairy Bar in Groton

If you do happen to stop by the Driftwood Diner, just make sure Kathy isn’t your waitress or the one to bag up your to-go order.