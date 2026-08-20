The final season of Outer Banks takes the Pogues on one last treasure hunt around the globe. Saying goodbye to the crew of John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo is bittersweet. Even Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe Cameron, told Elite Daily at the premiere on Aug. 15 that he got “incredibly emotional” toward the end of filming. “I cried for two hours straight,” he says.

If you are still not ready to say farewell after watching all 10 episodes of Season 5, you can always plan a set-jetting adventure to where they filmed Outer Banks. Just remember that the show didn’t actually film in North Carolina where it’s set. Instead, the Netflix series has called Charleston, South Carolina, its home since 2020. This is where you’ll find the most recognizable Outer Banks filming locations like Pope’s dad’s place, Heyward's Seafood, and Tannyhill.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Outer Banks series finale.

Outer Banks Season 5 Found Itself In Croatia

The Pogues may end up back in OBX by the end of the series, but their journey to track down the Blue Crown and Chandler Groff takes them to places like Spain and Morocco. However, most of the overseas locations from the show were actually filmed in Croatia.

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When the crew wasn’t spending time in Charleston, they were filming in Dubrovnik, so you’ll need your passport for the full Season 5 set-jetting escape. Some iconic spots to visit while you’re there include Luža Square — where they track down Groff — and the Jesuit Staircase.

Lokrum Island, near Dubrovnik, is also a must-see for fans, as this is where Kiara takes the Blue Crown to try and bring JJ back from the dead. Even if it doesn’t have the powers to actually resurrect your loved ones, it’s still a gorgeous spot to watch the sunset.

The OBX Stars Dish On Their Hidden Gems

To get the full Outer Banks cast experience, you can visit a few of the stars’ favorite spots within these filming locations. Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, and Carlacia Grant all agree that the restaurants in South Carolina are some of the places they’ll miss the most from filming. Chubby Fish, King Claw, and Kwei Fei were immediate recommendations from the three. Kwei Fei, in particular, Bailey says has a “really special place in my heart.”

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The trio also recommends Marbled and Fin, but the I Know What You Did Last Summer star says to be mindful of the espresso martinis on tap. “Carlacia told me to be careful, and I was like, ‘I'm a tank. I'm fine,’ but I was wrong,” Cline says. “That drink kept me up. They're strong.” According to the actor, it’s a “one and done” situation.