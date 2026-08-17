It’s finally time for the Pogues to move on from the treasure hunt, but there may still be hope for fans to catch up with the Outer Banks crew after its series finale. At the Season 5 premiere event on Aug. 15, Madison Bailey singled out the character she believes could helm a proper spinoff series. And her choice may be a bit surprising considering her vocal history of issues with this particular antagonist.

When asked who would be the best choice to lead a possible Outer Banks spinoff, Bailey told Elite Daily that she’s be eager to see what Rafe’s got going on. “I'd watch a Rafe spinoff,” Bailey said. “I just feel like, 'What does he do when we're not around? What is he up to?'” She also pointed out that actor Drew Starkey was “more [emotional] than usual” when they wrapped filming the final season.

As Bailey highlighted, Rafe seems to be the obvious choice for any future spinoff possibilities, due to his morally dubious character becoming a huge fan favorite and his positioning as someone on the Pogue sidelines, who sometimes works with the core cast and sometimes works against them. That mystery leaves a lot of grey area to be further explored.

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But for superfans who have been closely following the series and its cast, this answer from Bailey may be a bit unexpected. The actor has been highly critical of Rafe ever since fans began to ship her character Kiara with him in recent seasons, reminding viewers that Rafe once tried to kill Kiara.

“I feel like if you like and love both characters, then it doesn’t really make sense,” Bailey said back in 2024 when the shipping was first becoming intense. “Kiara wouldn't be Kiara if she was with Rafe.”

Though, of course, wanting to see a Rafe spinoff isn’t the same as saying you condone his actions or think he’d be a good partner for a specific character. Honestly, Rafe’s dark tendencies are what make him such an interesting figure to further explore — fans will just have to wait to see if that ever happens.