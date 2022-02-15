Here's When New Love Is Blind Season 2 Episodes Will Be On Netflix

Things move fast on Love Is Blind. The show’s contestants date each other in the pods for just about one short week before they get engaged and travel to a Mexican resort together. It all moves a whole lot faster than the typical timeline for relationships in the real world, but there’s one aspect of Love Is Blind that’s a bit slow: the release schedule for new episodes. Netflix released the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 on Feb. 11, but they’re making fans wait to see the rest of the season. Here’s all the info you need to know when you can watch more Love Is Blind Season 2 episodes on Netflix.

Netflix changed things up with the release schedule for Love Is Blind Season 2. Instead of dropping the entire season at once or sharing one episode a week, they went for a sort of hybrid option by releasing the episodes in batches. The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 were released on Feb. 11, and then the next four episodes (Episodes 4-9) will be released on Feb. 18. Then, fans can tune in for the big Season 2 finale when it’s released on Feb. 25.

PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Nick and Vanessa Lachey serve as the celebrity hosts and de facto guides down the aisle for Season 2 of Love Is Blind, just like they did for Season 1. The real-life husband and wife have been married for over a decade, but Nick recently told Us Weekly that he would go on Love Is Blind himself if he hadn’t already found his wife. “Especially having seen the success of Season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day?” he said. “If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!”

Now fans will just have to continue to watch on Netflix to see if this dating experiment continues to work in Season 2.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are on Netflix now.