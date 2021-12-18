Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Is On A Break, But It'll Be Back In 2022

Grey's Anatomy fans, you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the next episode of the show. The medical drama is on a break for the holiday season, so it's only natural to wonder when Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will return in 2022. Here's everything to know about when you can expect the series to return.

So far, fans have gotten eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 18 in 2021, but in line with the usual holiday break for TV shows on major networks, you'll need to wait a while for Episode 9. The new new episode, titled “No Time To Die,” wasn’t announced alongside other episodes for ABC’s January line-up, so it’s pretty clear Grey’s won’t be making a January 2022 return. However, there are some clues that point to the exact date Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 could be making its return.

Per Newsweek, ABC registered Grey’s Anatomy’s “No Time To Die” episode on the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR), which is a go-to database for media such as films, TV episodes, and radio shows. In the registry, Season 18’s Episode 9 is registered for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The EIDR also has Episode 10 listed with a debut date of March 3. That means you can likely expect Season 18 to return at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 24, and look forward to the next episode a week later.

Another interesting detail is the rumor about a Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover. It appears both shows will be making their return at the same time, but it’s important to note that ABC has yet to confirm that a crossover between the two shows will happen.

ABC

After Season 18 concludes, the future of Grey’s Anatomy remains uncertain. While rumors spread that Season 17 was the final season, when Ellen Pompeo signed a contract for Season 18, it was clear the show wasn’t done just yet. However, Pompeo has only signed through the end of the current season, so fans won’t know if a Season 19 will happen until ABC confirms it. Though the show could technically go on without Pompeo, series creator Shonda Rhimes and Pompeo have both said the show will end when Pompeo leaves.

Although it’s still unclear when Pompeo will leave, she’s definitely talked about it. On an Oct. 13 episode of Audacy’s Check In podcast, Pompeo discussed what her plans will be after leaving the show. “Before, being on a network for so long, you'd literally be doomed. That definitely is not the case anymore so I probably wouldn't do movies per se, but I probably will do some streaming television,” the actor revealed.

Whatever the future is for Grey’s Anatomy, you can still look forward to Season 18’s 2022 return in February.