There's 1 Very Important Person Missing From The Next Grey's Anatomy Promo

Grey’s Anatomy winter finales are nothing if not shocking. Season 17’s saw Meredith getting put on a ventilator; in Season 16’s, a car crashed into a bar where a bunch of the doctors and firefighters were hanging out. You get the picture... it’s always a lot — and Season 18 is no different. And after all that went down in the Dec. 16 episode, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 9 promo promises to follow it up with even more drama, and hopefully some answers.

Warning: Major spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 8 follow. So much went down in Episode 8: Schmitt tragically lost a patient while practicing the Weber Method. Meredith’s Parkinson’s efforts were put to a halt. And in a happy update (unless you’re still a die-hard Amelink shipper), Amelia and Kai finally kissed! But by the end of the ep, all of this was overshadowed by the major car accident involving Teddy, Owen, Hayes, and a heart.

But how did that accident end up for those involved in it? Viewers know Teddy and Hayes made it out alive, but Owen’s fate remains uncertain. And the promo for Grey’s Anatomy’s 2022 return is keeping it a mystery.

Based on the promo, it seems there will be at least one fatality from the crash, thanks to the ominous “civilian down, no pulse” line. However, while that could be about our very own Dr. Hunt, it could also be about the driver of the vehicle, who had a massive stroke and was still in the car with Owen at the end of Episode 8. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens there.

While the promo primarily focuses on the big Owen cliffhanger, it also gives some clues about some of the other storylines going on. Hayes is shown running in the hospital with the donor heart, hopefully implying he can get it to Farouk on time. A flash of a very somber Bailey and Weber may indicate serious ramifications following Schmitt’s mistake in the OR. And finally, Link is briefly shown looking extremely pissed, seemingly with Amelia in the background, implying there will be some sort of confrontation about her kiss with Kai.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little while to see the outcome of any of this. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 returns with a Station 19 crossover winter premiere on Feb. 24, 2022.