Spooky SZN is finally upon us, and Disney+ is going all-in on bewitching TV shows and movies all October long. From classic horror movies you’ve been dying to revisit to brand-new series that are sure to cast a spell on you, here’s everything that’s coming to Disney+ this month.

Without a doubt, the buzziest new show of the month is Agatha All Along. The first few episodes of Agatha Harkness’ quest to regain her witchy powers aired in September, but the grand finale will fittingly be available to stream the night before Halloween. And yes, fans are already sure this highly anticipated ending will include a massive twist.

For nostalgic Disney kids, there’s another iconic spellcaster who’s als making a comeback with a new show this month. At the end of October, Disney+ will make the first eight episodes of the new Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series available to stream. Titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the show will center on Justin Russo guiding a powerful young wizard to harness her magical powers. Selena Gomez will guest star in the premiere as Alex Russo.

If movies are more your thing, Disney+ is also adding a lot of great spooky SZN selections through its Hulu bundle, including The Sixth Sense, Edward Scissorhands, and the recent cult-loved release Barbarian. Check out the full lineup below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Oct. 1

The Sixth Sense*

Signs*

Barbarian*

Celeste and Jesse Forever*

Edward Scissorhands*

Evita*

The Fly*

The Rocky Horror Picture Show*

Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

Oct. 2

Agatha All Along (Episode 4)

The Simpsons Season 35 (all episodes)

Mickey’s Spooky Stories (5 episodes)

Oct. 3

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (6 episodes)

Oct. 4

Ayla & the Mirrors (new episodes)

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (5 episodes)

Spookiz: The Movie

Oct. 5

The Biggest Little Farm

Oct. 7

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 3)

Bluey Minisodes (new episodes)

Oct. 8

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 4)

Oct. 9

Agatha All Along (Episode 5)

Big City Greens (1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (6 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (5 episodes)

Oct. 10

Abbott Elementary Season 4 (Episode 1)*

Oct. 11

The Simpsons short: "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

Ayla & the Mirrors (new episodes)

Expedition Amazon

Oct. 15

Pupstruction (13 episodes)

Oct. 16

Agatha All Along (Episode 6)

Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (2 episodes)

Oct. 17

Abbott Elementary Season 4 (Episode 2)*

Oct. 18

Ayla & the Mirrors (new episodes)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

The Devil’s Climb

Oct. 19

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Oct. 22

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 6)

Oct. 23

Agatha All Along (Episode 7)

Primos (1 episode)

SuperKitties (4 episodes)

Oct. 24

Abbott Elementary Season 4 (Episode 3)*

Oct. 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Ayla & the Mirrors (new episodes)

Oct. 29

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 7)

Oct. 30

Agatha All Along (Episodes 8 & 9)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Episodes 1 — 8)

Dino Ranch (10 episodes)

Oct. 31

Abbott Elementary Season 4 (Episode 4)*

