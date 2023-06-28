The Disney+ July Lineup Is All About Skrulls, Sharks, & Classic Cartoons

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a more dangerous place than in the franchise’s new show Secret Invasion. While the Skrulls can easily blend into whatever environment they want, the thriller series is an obvious standout in Disney+’s July 2023 lineup. Not only will the big finale drop at the end of the month, but Disney+ is also dropping a ton of nature docs and vintage cartoons that you can stream all summer long.

Disney+ is kicking off July with a celebration of the most ferocious sea creatures of all, sharks. The streamer’s SharkFest slate drops on July 2, featuring a wide array of documentaries and limited series focused on different types of sharks.

Another fun content collection is also coming just a few days later. On July 7, Disney+ will begin streaming an assortment of beloved Mickey Mouse cartoons that first screened between the 1920s and the 1960s. The collections includes 1929’s The Skeleton Dance, the animation of which is partially responsible for the “Spooky Scary Skeletons” TikTok dance trend.

But the biggest show airing on Disney+ throughout July is Secret Invasion, the Marvel series centering on Nicky Fury and his battle to expose the shape-shifting Skrulls who are surreptitiously taking over Earth.

Check out everything streaming on Disney+ in July below.

July 2

SharkFest:

Bull Shark Bandits

Shark Eat Shark

Saved From a Shark

When Sharks Attack 360

Return of the White Shark

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Shark Below Zero

When Sharks Attack…and Why

Shark vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

July 5

Secret Invasion (Season 1, Episode 3)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 5 episodes)

July 7

Retro Mickey Mouse cartoons:

Aquamania (1961)

Bath Day (1946)

Building a Building (1933)

Figaro and Frankie (1947)

Goofy Gymnastics (1949)

The Skeleton Dance (1929)

July 12

Secret Invasion (Season 1, Episode 4)

Bluey (10 episodes)

Never Say Never

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown

July 14

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome

July 19

Secret Invasion (Season 1, Episode 5)

Grown-ish (Season 5)

Hailey’s on It! (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (Season 1, 4 episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 20-22)

July 26

Secret Invasion (Season 1, Episode 6: Finale)

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (Season 6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (Season 2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (Season 1, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (Season 6, 5 episodes)

July 28

The Slumber Party

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly

