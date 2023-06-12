The Idol failed at titillating their audience... again. The new series — helmed by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson — is riddled with boundary-pushing scenes, where sex shines in a rather uncomfortable sheen between its main characters. And Tesfaye’s character Tedros (whose last name is also, oddly, Tedros) is likely the one pushing that discomfort front and center. Viewers are made to believe he’s a maestro between the sheets. Sure, he’s cocky and unabashedly kinky, but once he starts talking dirty? His BDE radar falters to the negatives. In the show’s latest episode, Tedros offered up a new batch of dirty talk, and Twitter isn’t moved by it.

On June 11, The Idol premiered its second episode. There, viewers scored another taste of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and Tedros’ emotional tango, which involves him “liberating” her artistic vision. His first attempt? In the first episode, he choked her with a silk robe in order to make her singing sound more raw and breathless. In the new episode, there’s no singing involved in his desire to make Jocelyn feel anew. Instead, Tedros unlocked a level of explicitness that would make his 2014 verse on “Or Nah” blush. Yes, that track.

In the scene, Tedros blindfolds Jocelyn and verbalized his inner fantasy to her. His imagination went from 0-100 in an instant, ordering her to “stretch” herself for him as she laid on the bed. At one point, he gives her some praise, to which she gladly accepts while pleasuring herself. In all, this scene left viewers with a lingering ick, with many comparing his instructions to cringy Wattpad fan-fiction. Or worse, erotic ASMR audios.

Not only did viewers believe this scene was unpleasant on the ears, it also felt jarring in the episode’s placement. For the first half of the spectacle, Jocelyn and her crumbling management team were serving decent performances. From Jocelyn’s heart-wrenching breakdown at her video shoot of “World Class Sinner” to one of her managers Destiny (played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph) supporting her, it seemed as though the plot was moving in an intriguing direction. Then, once Tedros appears on screen, the storyline muddles into a odd, heavy-breathing spectacle.

With these two episodes, it’s clear Tedros might not be the erotic King the show’s writers want you to think.

As an artist, The Weeknd has undeniably delivered some raunchy one-liners that didn’t feel odd.

If anything, this scene added a new layer to Jocelyn’s “Am I a freak, yeah?” line in “World Class Sinner.”

Oh, the war flashbacks. It’s been nearly a year and fans are still reeling over Euphoria’s Elliot singing a nearly five-minute song in one episode.

Yes, lyrically sultry tracks like The Weeknd’s “Often,” “Kiss Land,” and “Initiation” exists. But Tedros’ dirty talk was seemingly on another wave of explicit— and not in a good way.

The Idol is now streaming on HBO and Max.