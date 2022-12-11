Selena Crashed Steve Martin & Martin Short’s SNL Ep Not Once, But Twice

Your fave fictional podcasters relocated from the Arconia to 30 Rock for a surprise reunion. Steve Martin and Martin Short teamed up to co-host the Dec. 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, so of course, the final member of their Only Murders in the Building trio also had to crash the party in style. Selena Gomez popped in for two hilarious cameos during Martin and Short’s Saturday Night Live hosting stint, and both appearances stole the show.

Gomez bookended the latest SNL ep with a surprise cameo at the start of the show as well as in its final sketch. After Martin and Short creatively roasted each other by reading joke-y eulogies for one another in their opening monologue, they welcomed their Only Murders co-star to the stage to help them introduce the episode. “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with,” Martin teased. “What about me?” Gomez chimed in as she jumped onstage and embraced her fellow Only Murders stars.

The sweet little reunion was a perfect way to kick off the show, and it wasn’t the last time that night that the Arconia Three got goofy together.

Gomez also popped up in the final sketch, a hilarious imagining of what an eighth Father of the Bride sequel would look like. The sketch had Martin and Short reprising their characters from the iconic 1991 comedy, and even Kieran Culkin stopped by to revive his part in the movie as the annoying little brother all grown up.

But the real gag was Gomez showing up at the end as the hilariously unaffordable wedding singer. “1.8 million, easy,” Gomez deadpanned when asked how much it would cost to have her perform at the wedding. She wore an oversized pink, glittery sweater with matching leggings and heels.

Martin, Short, and Gomez are going to be seeing a lot of each other in the weeks after their SNL reunion. Filming for the third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to begin in January 2023. The new season will feature Paul Rudd, whose character was introduced (then swiftly murdered) in the Season 2 finale, as well as Jesse Williams.