Lexi's Play Takes Center Stage In Euphoria's Episode 7 Promo

It’s finally Lexi’s time to shine... but something tells me she’s about to make a lot of enemies in Euphoria’s new episode. Up until now, Cassie’s sister has been a total wallflower — sitting in the background while everyone around her spirals into chaotic drama. But now, it’s Lexi’s turn to embrace the drama. All throughout Season 2, Euphoria has given us little teases that Lexi’s play is going to majorly shake things up, and the Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7 promo revealed that opening night is upon us. So grab your popcorn, because this is a show you’re definitely not going to want to miss.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6. Lexi’s play has been a source of both excitement and tons of fan jokes throughout the season, after she decided early on to stage an original production that’s secretly based on her friend group. And it’s finally curtains up in Episode 7. In the promo teaser for the season’s penultimate episode, Maddy, Jules, Nate, Rue, and Kat are seen having in the audience having surprised reactions to the play, as they quickly realize what Maddy exclaims out loud: “Wait, is this f*cking play about us?”

Obviously, Lexi’s friends are probably not going to love seeing all their dirty laundry aired on stage... especially Nate, who seems particularly angry while watching the play. (Nate angry? What a shock!).

The most worrying aspect of the teaser doesn’t have to do with any of them, though. Now that we’ve reached peak Fexi, all eyes are on that empty seat Lexi spots right after Fez tells her, “Of course I’m going to be there.” Unfortunately, fans are really worried Fez isn’t going to be able to keep this promise, especially since we see Ashtray growing concerned about Faye and Custer whispering to each other in their house. In Episode 6, Custer told Faye he was working with the cops to expose Mouse’s murder, and also revealed Mouse’s baby mama was out for revenge as well. That’s all really bad for Fez... so fans are just going to have to hold out hope it doesn’t get in the way of his big night out at the theater.

Secure your tickets for Lexi’s play before it premieres in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7 on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.