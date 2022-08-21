The Euphoria Season 2 Blooper Reel Shows The Silliness Behind The Intensity

Fans of Euphoria are in a drought as they anticipate the show’s third Season, but HBO just gave them a treat to pass the time while they wait. Euphoria may tackle dark themes that mirror the gritty reality of the teenage experience, but the show isn’t always so serious. With a cast of young actors that have a palpable chemistry and friendship, there are a ton of sweet and silly off-camera moments that are a complete opposite of the drama’s dark vibe. Though the show is known for its intensity, the Euphoria Season 2 blooper reel gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the silliness off-screen.

HBO dropped the Season 2 blooper reel on Aug. 17, half a year after the season’s finale aired at the end of February. The rare behind-the-scenes glimpse highlights how the Euphoria stars find ways to lighten the otherwise dark show by allowing themselves to make a few funny mistakes while filming. Messing up lines, forgetting cues, and tripping over anything and everything bring some light to the set. The comic relief is a breath of fresh air that reminds fans that the actors behind their favorite characters are nothing like their on-screen counterparts — except for Angus Cloud, who is exactly like Fez in all of the best ways. I mean, just watch how he nonchalantly gives out his actual phone number while in character, causing the whole cast and crew to erupt in laughter.

The blooper reel shows some of the hilarity Hunter Schafer and Zendaya got up to while filming their relationship scenes together modeled after Brokeback Mountain and Ghost. At one point, Schafer doubled over laughing over her bad southern accent, and the camera crew joined in. Zendaya even got stuck in a garbage can... twice. The can rocks back and forth several times until it tips and Zendaya falls out gracefully exclaiming “Woo! Alright, I’m an actor.”

Forgetting lines feels inevitable for even the best actors, so when the Euphoria kids fumble over their lines, they roll with the punches. Some of them jumble words around until they can find the right ones to start over. The iconic bathroom scene where Cassie swears she’s never, ever been happier was once cut short by Zendaya breaking character and laughing over lines she missed.

One of the best moments happens when Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud sit on a couch and get into their characters, Lexi and Fez, who had a flirtationship that fans gushed over. When asked for his phone number, Cloud does just that — he gives Apatow his actual phone number. The delay between numbers breaks everyone’s character, someone on set asks if he is giving out his real number, to which he replies “No,” with a big smile that says otherwise.

Every moment in the blooper reel is a refreshing reminder that the actors aren’t the same people they play on screen. Even Cloud, who is super similar to Fez, shares his funny side in scenes with Apatow. The bloopers offer some much-needed comedic relief and give fans just enough content to tide them over until production for Season 3 starts later this year.