Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Euphoria’s Season 2 finale.

Euphoria fans were preparing for the worst when the Season 2 finale finally came around on Sunday, Feb. 27, and that turned out to be very necessary. The climactic episode included the Maddy/Cassie fight we’ve all been waiting for, an uneasy conclusion to Nate’s story with his father, and a truly heartbreaking murder. Oh, and it also ended with a major breakup that has fans totally split. The final moments after Lexi’s play had fans wondering if Rue and Jules broke up for good in Euphoria’s Season 2 finale, or if there’s still hope for the couple. Honestly, it’s looking like Rules has run its course.

Rue and Jules had been on the rocks for the entirety of Season 2, and there were a few reasons for their drifting apart. For one, Rue dove back into her addiction, which made her more distant from Jules. But the biggest reason for the Rules tension was Elliot, a newbie who hit it off with Rue right away... before he began hooking up with Jules behind her back. The rollercoaster relationship finally came to an end in the season finale, when Jules attempted to patch things up with Rue, but instead of saying “I love you” back, Rue simply kissed Jules on the forehead and walked away.

As Rue walked away, her voiceover narration seemed to suggest that this was a true, final breakup. “Jules was my first love. I’d like to remember it that way,” Rue mused, notably speaking in the past tense. “I don’t know if that’s actually true, though. I think I was high for too much of it.”

Those final lines definitely sound like the future Rue who’s narrating the show never got back with Jules. And while many Euphoria fans are still hardcore Rules shippers, a lot of viewers actually celebrating the long-awaited breakup. After Zendaya described the scene as Rue taking the necessary steps she needs to take in order to get better in the post-show, fans rallied in agreement.

While Rue’s relationship with Jules started out cute and romantic, the toxic, addictive elements of their codependence came out in full force this season, so it’s no wonder fans are actually supporting the breakup. But while Rules may be done, they’re obviously still going to have a lot of stuff to work through in Season 3, so we’ll just have to wait to see how they each fare without one another.