Victorious Just Got A Spinoff Called Hollywood Arts

Victorious fans have something to feel ~victorious~ about. On Oct. 24, Deadline and Variety confirmed that a Victorious spinoff called Hollywood Arts is officially in the works — and Daniella Monet, who played Trina Vega in the original show, is back to star in and executive produce the new series.

The show’s logline teases Monet coming back to her alma mater as the high school’s newest substitute teacher: “In this all-new series, struggling actress Trina Vega returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school.”

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Monet expressed her excitement about reprising her iconic role. “Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do,” she said.

“Victorious was in a lot of ways life-changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe,” Monet continued. “As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

Jake Farrow (who voiced the ventriloquist dummy Rex in the original series) and Samantha Martin have signed on to write, executive produce, and showrun Hollywood Arts.

Netflix ordered 26 episodes of the spinoff, which will debut on the platform in 2026 and will later be available on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, per Variety. Filming will start soon in Vancouver.

According to Deadline, the cast will include Monet, Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze, and Martin Kamm. Yvette Nicole Brown (known for her roles in Community and Drake & Josh) is set to guest star.

There has been no word yet if Victorious’ other stars — Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Liz Gillies, Avan Jogia, and Leon Thomas III — will participate in the spinoff.