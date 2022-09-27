OMG, Tyler Oakley Returned To YouTube After Nearly 2 Years

Tyler Oakley is (temporarily) back on YouTube. On Sept. 24, the star uploaded his first video on the platform in nearly two years. He returned to give fans some much-needed life updates since he embarked on his hiatus in December 2020. The biggest thing Oakley revealed was that he’s officially become a Twitch streamer.

Oakley began his video by telling viewers that “it’s been a minute” since they’ve chatted because he uploaded his last video during the early stages of the pandemic. “It was a scary moment. Clearly, we were in a very different place than we are now,” he said, adding that so many things have happened in the world since then, including Queen Elizabeth II dying and fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas having a baby.

As for him, Oakley said he’s recently had a root canal done, has gotten LASIK eye surgery, and is currently living with his partner. The star also mentioned he got a dog and has finally gone to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour. While so many exciting things are happening in his life right now, Oakley said the most important change relating to his career is that he’s transitioned from YouTube to Twitch.

“How do I even talk about this? I feel like I’m cheating on YouTube,” Oakley joked, before announcing he’s become a Twitch streamer. Since not everyone may be familiar with the platform, Oakley explained Twitch is similar to YouTube because it’s a place where people can chat live with their fans. However, he thinks “even more is possible” on Twitch. “The possibilities are endless,” he said. “It feels like a brand new landscape.”

Oakley had trouble finding the right words to explain what he does on Twitch, so he showed fans a compilation of fun moments he’s had on the platform. The video featured clips of Oakley playing games like Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Animal Crossing. He could also be seen wearing various costumes and wigs, eating spaghetti off an action figure, painting, getting a live haircut, and more.

“So, clearly, I love [Twitch],” Oakley said. “And I feel like the reason I love it so much is because every day, it is allowing my inner child to play and everyone in the chat’s inner child to play. Everyone that comes and hangs out, it feels like we all allow ourselves to be silly, stupid messes and it feels like a safe space.”

Oakley said he doesn’t know when he’ll share his next YouTube video, but told fans they could now follow him on Twitch, so make sure to go watch one of his streams when you get the chance!