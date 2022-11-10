TXT Announced A New EP Is On The Way

Prepare yourselves, MOA, because TXT is set to be ringing in the new year with new music. The group’s record label, HYBE, shared the exciting announcement at its annual community briefing on Nov. 9. Although they didn’t give an exact date for TXT’s next comeback, the company confirmed the K-pop act will release their fifth EP in January 2023.

HYBE further teased TXT’s EP in a Nov. 10 press release. “The expectation heightens for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s upcoming album as the group has enticed worldwide listeners with songs with stories of growth and dream,” the company said, before adding, “The act will once again excite the fans with alluring lyrics and a tantalizing melody.”

TXT’s upcoming EP, which remains untitled, will arrive eight months after the group dropped their fourth EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, along with their single “Good Boy Gone Bad” on May 9. According to AllKPop, the EP spent 14 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 this year, making it TXT’s longest-charting album so far.

Its other achievements include peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart. The EP also helped TXT earn five nominations at the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Good Boy Gone Bad” and their first nomination for Favorite K-Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Weeks after TXT dropped minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, the group promoted their EP by going on their first-ever world tour — the Act: Lovesick tour — which began on July 2 in Seoul, South Korea, and wrapped up on Oct. 28 in Manila, Phillippines.

Although HYBE hasn’t officially announced whether TXT will go on another tour next year in celebration of their fifth EP, the company teased the idea in an Aug. 3 company report. “The group is going to meet their fans on even larger stages and more diverse locations next year,” HYBE said in their report, according to Koreaboo.

MOA, stay tuned, because 2023 sounds like it’s going to be a big year for TXT!