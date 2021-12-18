All The Twilight Movies Are About To Leave Netflix, So Rewatch Them Now

Your favorite go-to movies —aka The Twilight Saga— will be leaving Netflix in January 2022. The franchise made its way to the streaming platform on July 16, 2021, and quickly ranked within Netflix’s top 10 most-streamed movies after being added. Twihards rejoiced over the announcement that all five films would finally be accessible in one place, however, on January 16, 2022, the iconic vampire-teenage love story will no longer be available on Netflix, so start getting your last rewatches in now.

For spider monkeys who didn’t get caught up in one of the best cinematic romances of the 2000s, here’s the rundown. The Twilight Saga follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she moves to a new town and, while finishing her junior year of high school, falls in love with the 108-year-old vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). She falls so hard for Edward that she spends most of the franchise trying to convince Edward to turn her into a vampire so they can live happily ever after... forever. Of course, as a human in love with a vampire, it undoubtedly brings some unwanted attention to the couple from the dark overseers known as The Volturi, who make things really difficult for Bella, Edward, and the rest of the Cullens.

And they’re just one of the many problems Bella and Edward must face throughout the franchise — there’s also Bella’s budding romance with werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) that turns things into a confusing love triangle.

Lionsgate

Clearly, it’s an epic drama made for all supernatural obsessives. And thousands of people were excited to be able to relive their scene kid days by spending the afternoon playing the complete saga back-to-back in 2021.

When the movies first landed on Netflix, they were heavily watched and each occupied the “daily most-watched” list ranking in non-chronological order: Twilight, New Moon, Breaking Dawn Part II, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1.

Prior to the films being streamable on Netflix, the saga was accessible through Amazon Prime until being removed on Aug. 31, 2020. They were shortly on Hulu as well, before being removed on Oct. 31, 2020. So, it’s totally possible that Team Edward and Team Jacob alike will be able to view their comfort films on different streaming platforms now that the saga is leaving Netflix in January 2022.

With less than a year on the streaming platform, it looks like the franchise came and went on Netflix as quickly as Edward Cullen ran through the forest of Forks, Washington and climbed up that tree. It was fun while it lasted, spider monkeys.