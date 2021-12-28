Get To Know The Newest Cast Member Of Netflix's Twentysomethings

The Netflix reality series Twentysomethings aims to capture life in your 20s as realistically as possible. And as anyone who’s been through the ups and downs of their 20s knows that people come in and out of your life all the time. So when Bruce Stephenson, one of the original cast members of Twentysomethings, decided to leave Austin to move back home, the remaining cast members did what any 20-somethings would do: They found another roommate. Halfway through the first season of Twentysomethings, Adam Davenport joined the show and he stirred up some drama as soon as he arrived.

The guys of Twentysomethings did a little bit of roommate searching right after Bruce moved out, but none fit the bill the way Adam did. He arrived and hit it off with the rest of the cast right away. In fact, he may have hit it off a little too well. Adam got flirty with both Natalie Cabo and Abbey Humphreys, creating a bit of a love triangle between the three of them. In the end, the sparks fizzled out and Adam remained just friends with both Natalie and Abbey. But, there’s a lot more to his story than just the drama audiences saw on screen.

Adam Davenport’s Instagram

Adam’s Instagram bio highlights his easygoing and fun-loving personality. It reads: “I like smiling and slinging seltzers,” a reference to his job as a spiked seltzer sales rep. He posts a whole bunch of shirtless pics of himself enjoying all kinds of outdoor activities, like rock climbing, beach volleyball, and surfing. The Washington state native seems to spend a lot of time all over the Pacific, since he’s shared a few Instagram posts from Hawaii and Los Angeles, too.

Aaron’s Instagram shows that not only has he kept in touch with his Twentysomethings castmates, but he hangs out with them all the time now. His Instagram includes a photo of him with Michael Fractor, and he’s posted a bunch of pics with Kamari Bonds.

Adam Davenport’s Real Job

Adam already had a job when he started out on Twentysomethings, so he got to Austin ready to take his work to the next level. He works for a a hard seltzer company called San Juan Seltzer and spent some of his time in Austin promoting it at local bars. It all worked out for him; he got promoted to handle all the company’s marketing and sales in Texas.

Adam Davenport Facts

Adam graduated from the University of Washington in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. The 24-year-old also cares a lot about giving back. He previously volunteered with high school baseball players to get them ready for college, and he currently assists with fundraisers at his childhood school district.

Twentysomethings: Austin is streaming on Netflix now.