These Tweets About BLACKPINK's Jennie At Chanel's Fashion Show All Say 1 Thing

Fans have been living for all the BLACKPINK content at Paris Fashion Week this year. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Jennie was the latest member to be seen at the days-long event. As a Chanel global ambassador, the star attended the French brand’s latest show wearing designer items from head to toe. She opted for a gorgeous red crop top and mini skirt combo paired with silver-and-pearl necklaces, a red quilted bag, and black bow heels. Her outfit was so on point and fans didn’t expect anything less from the singer, who’s nicknamed Coco Jennie due to her impressive reputation in the fashion world. These tweets about BLACKPINK's Jennie at Chanel's spring-summer 2022 show all said the same thing about her: She looked absolutely stunning.

Fans were so happy that Jennie was able to make the show. On Sept. 24, rumors spread that all four members of BLACKPINK would be at Paris Fashion Week. Soon after, Jisoo and Rosé shared Instagram selfies of themselves in front of the Eiffel Tower, confirming they were in the city. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Jisoo attended Dior’s spring-summer 2022 show, and on the same day, Rosé was seen in Saint Laurent’s front row. During Jennie’s Oct. 5 appearance at Chanel, she looked so beautiful. If you haven’t seen pictures of her from the event yet, check them out below.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

BLINKs agreed she was the star of the show. They called her the “main event” and “face of Chanel.” Take a look at fans’ reactions to the singer’s appearance, below.

Ahead of her appearance, Jennie also shared photos of herself and the rest of BLACKPINK touring Paris. Of course, she looked stunning in those pics, too.

To say that Jennie served at Paris Fashion Week would be an understatement.