Here's What We Know About BLACKPINK Attending Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK has been taking over the month of September. First, on Sept. 10, Lisa went viral by making her highly-anticipated solo debut with her single “Lalisa.” Then, just days later on Sept. 15, Rosé made headlines by not only being the first BLACKPINK member to appear at the Met Gala, but one of the first two female K-pop idols to attend the ceremony overall (the other was 2NE1’s CL). Now, fans are wondering if BLACKPINK will attend this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Due to all the success the group has achieved, BLINKs wouldn’t be surprised to see the girls at the events in Paris this year.

Rumors about the group’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week began on Sept. 24, when several media outlets reported BLACKPINK would be flying to France very soon. According to AllKPop, Jisoo and Rosé were scheduled to leave for Paris via Incheon International Airport on Sept. 25, while Jennie and Lisa would be taking their flights at another time due to schedule changes. Fans thought the rumors made so much sense, especially since all four members are global ambassadors for French fashion brands. (Jisoo for Dior, Lisa for Celine, Rosé for Yves Saint Laurent, and Jennie for Chanel, respectively.)

THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Then, just like the reports suggested, on Sept. 25, Jisoo and Rosé departed Korea and went to Paris. A day after their flight, the two shared selfies on Instagram in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Although it isn’t clear when Jennie and Lisa would be joining Jisoo and Rosé, fans have high hopes all four members will be at Paris Fashion Week, which will take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. Since the girls are ambassadors for different brands, they’ll apparently be attending different shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Check out fan reactions to BLACKPINK’s rumored appearance below.

Everyone is crossing their fingers they’ll see BLACKPINK together in Paris!