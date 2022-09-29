Tristan Proposed To Khloé Before His Paternity Scandal Leaked

Oof, this is a lot to take in. Even though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split back in June 2021, new revelations about their relationship just keep coming. On July 14, a rep confirmed to Elite Daily that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a second child — who was conceived in November 2021 *before* reports of Tristan’s paternity scandal surfaced the next month. And on The Kardashians, fans learned another pretty crucial plot point. During the Sept. 29 episode, Kim Kardashian revealed that Tristan proposed to Khloé before the paternity drama. So, yeah, my head is spinning.

“I will never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to [Khloé] on Valentine's Day, which was about a year since they had drama,” Kim shared in a confessional, per Us Weekly. “So this is, like, last Valentine’s Day.” Kim was referring to Feb. 14, 2020, a year after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloé with their close family friend, Jordyn Woods. (IK, I’m also exhausted keeping up with the timeline.)

The SKIMS founder continued, “And then I called him the day after and said, 'I never heard anything from Khloé. Did you propose?’ And he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.’ She didn't tell us.”

Khloé’s reason for keeping the proposal to herself was totally valid. “I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,” she explained on the show. “And that’s why I said, ‘I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope and I said that to him.” 👏👏

In the episode, Khloé elaborated on her decision to keep the complicated details of her and Tristan’s relationship to herself. “Everyone has problems so why would I bring [mine up]? You just have to deal with it,” she said, following Tristan’s paternity scandal. “Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone.”

“This was my life for six years, and we weren't just a couple. We were best friends and he was my workout buddy,” Khloé added. “We did all these things together and so learning how to undo all these things takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly.” Um, does anyone have a tissue?

Here’s hoping that Khloé is able to move on from all the (seemingly endless) Tristan drama soon.