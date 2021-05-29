Cameron Boyce's Disney Co-Stars Shared Touching Tributes For His Birthday

Two years after his death, Cameron Boyce is still incredibly beloved by everyone he was close with. Several Disney Channel stars joined together on social media to remember the actor, whose birthday would have been on Friday, May 28. The Disney star, who passed away suddenly in July 2019, would have been 22 this year. Celeb friends posted the sweetest messages for him, and these tributes to Cameron Boyce on his 22nd birthday are heartbreaking.

Boyce passed away in his sleep on July 6, 2019, at the age of 20, after experiencing a seizure. His family confirmed that he was being treated for epilepsy before his death and launched The Cameron Boyce Foundation to honor his memory. Boyce was top of mind for all of his Descendants and Jessie co-stars on May 28, and they took to Instagram to share their memories of him on what would’ve been his 22nd birthday. Boyce played Luke Ross on Jessie before he starred as Carlos in the Descendants.

Dove Cameron, who played Mal in the Disney Channel Descendants franchise, posted a slew of throwback photos and videos on her IG in remembrance of the actor. Cameron began, “you should be 22 today.” The actor continued, “i’m sitting in my hot car in the valley as i type this, the smell of los angeles concrete heat and traffic in the sun all around me. everything feels intimately normal, in times like these, mundane even, i’m 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met.”

“i will love you like this forever, stuck in time,” wrote Cameron. “i’ll never understand, and my head aches most days, so i try to lay down the burden of making sense of it. but i hold your body in mine forever, everywhere i go, i hold you, i carry you lovingly, willingly. i am lucky for this. we are all better for it,” she concluded.

Skai Jackson, who starred with Boyce on the Disney Channel original series Jessie from 2011 to 2015, also shared her love for the late actor. “Happy Birthday Cameron! Love, and miss you so much,” wrote the star.

Sofia Carson, who played Evie in the Descendants franchise, wrote a lengthy post to honor Boyce. “Dear Cam, you changed my world. Forever. Today, on your birthday, the whole entire world celebrates you. The whole entire world smiles for you,” she said. She also shared a clothing collaboration with The Cameron Boyce Foundation, explaining the meaning behind it. “When I think of Cam, I think of him in his favorite jean jacket. It was quite simply, him. And so, our collection was born with a jean jacket that on your heart says “we can change the world,” and on your back, a piece of art that was drawn by our Cam,” she explained. “We sang those words together. Cam drew this tree. In Cam’s honor. Let’s change the world, together.”

She concluded her post to share that all profits from the collection benefit the foundation’s major causes—efforts to end gun violence and find a cure for epilepsy. “I love you, Cam. And I miss you every day,” she concluded.

Karan Bar, who played Ravi Ross on Jessie, posted a funny video of Boyce goofing off. “happy birthday cam. miss you endlessly, my friend,” Bar wrote.

Booboo Stewart, who played Jay in Descendants, posted a thread of video clips, which show Boyce at the beach. “Happy birthday Cameron, these videos are from a walk we took down the beach, we just talked, explored, skipped rocks, even saw an eagle perched on a log and snuck up pretty close before it flew off,” wrote Stewart. “In the first video, he’s talking about a dancer he really admired, doing a performance. Love you, man.”

Peyton List, who played Emma Ross in Jessie, shared a photo of Boyce to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 29, along with the link to The Cameron Boyd Foundation.

The emotional posts show just how much Boyce was loved and how much he’s missed.