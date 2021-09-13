Travis Scott had a big night at the 2021 MTV VMAs, but one part of his winning speech raised a few eyebrows among fans. The buzzy rapper won the Best Hip Hop award at this year’s ceremony for his song “Franchise,” but he left a pretty big name out of his acceptance speech. Shortly after the moment, fans took to Twitter to point out how Travis Scott’s 2021 VMAs acceptance speech snubbed Kylie Jenner.

Scott was one of the big winners on Sunday, Sept. 12, taking home the big Best Hip Hop award for his collaboration with Young Thug and M.I.A., “Franchise.” Since the rap superstar recently reunited with his longtime on-off girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and Jenner even revealed she’s pregnant with her second baby with Scott just days before the VMAs, fans were expecting him to give his love a shoutout. To viewers’ surprise, though, he didn’t mention Jenner. Instead, Scott’s speech shouted out pretty much everyone but his super-famous GF, including God, his mom, the fans, his label, and his daughter Stormi.

“I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there,” Scott said. “I love y’all so much, we couldn’t do it without y’all. To my label Cactus Jack, Epic Records, I love y’all so much. Before I go I just want to tell y’all: Love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be OK. Everybody, from your left and to your right and to your front. I love y’all so much!”

You can check out the speech for yourself below:

While the sweet shoutout to Stormi melted fans hearts, what really stood out was Scott making no mention of Jenner. After the speech, fans of the couple took to Twitter to point out the unexpected snub.

Jenner herself was noticeably absent from the VMAs this year, opting not to attend the event at her boyfriend’s side. Before the ceremony, Page Six reported that Jenner never planned to show up at this year’s event, likely choosing to stay home in the midst of her second pregnancy.

There’s also a fan theory that Jenner and Scott are planning something grand involving their pregnancy that will take place one the Met Gala red carpet the night after the VMAs on Sept. 13, so maybe Scott didn’t want to draw attention to that in preparation for a potential big moment the next night. Or, maybe Scott just got caught up in the excitement of his win and forgot to mention everyone. It probably isn’t as deep as fans think, but hopefully he or Jenner will clear up the moment soon enough.