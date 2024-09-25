Travis Kelce knows good television. During a Sept. 25 episode of his New Heights podcast, the NFL player, who recently acted in Grotesquerie, shared one of his favorite shows when he was younger: Gossip Girl.

“What is or are your guilty pleasure shows, something you’re slightly embarrassed to admit?” Jason Kelce asked him. “I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” Travis said. Jason replied, “You watched Gossip Girl? You should be embarrassed about that.”

“Dude, it’s so good though,” Travis added. “If you watched it, you could get in deep.” Jason initially confused it with Gilmore Girls, until Travis explained Chace Crawford and Blake Lively starred in it. (Lively, one of Taylor Swift’s closest friends, has met both Kelce brothers.)

Travis then gave Jason a rundown of the show. “I mean, it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s like a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking sh*t on each other, which leads me to my new favorite show out right now and it’s Traitors,” Travis added.

Apparently, both he and Jason are fans of the competition series. Jason checked it out after hearing Travis’ recommendation (so maybe that means he’ll add Gossip Girl to the queue, too?). They weren’t able to do a full debrief though — Jason only watched Season 1, and Travis has only seen Season 2.

But Jason did recognize the game at the center of the series. “So I’ve played that game, I actually played that game climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, so I’m familiar with it,” Jason said. “It wasn’t called traitors, it was called the mafia but it’s the same premise.”

“It is the group’s job to find out which people are the bad guys or the traitors in this show,” he explained how it works on the show. “You do that by playing mind games, observing people’s body language, accusing people and slowly you kind of reveal information.”

“Some people are good at lying and some people suck at lying,” Jason added.

The Traitors Season 3 cast list has already been released, but here’s hoping Jason heads to Scotland for Season 4.