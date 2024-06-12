Chace Crawford Confirms He Hooked Up With His Gossip Girl Co-Star

In Gossip Girl, Chace Crawford’s character Nate Archibald was famously the only member of the group not to submit any tips or rumors to the toxic website. It turns out, life doesn’t exactly imitate art. On a June 12 episode of Call Her Daddy, Crawford spilled some tea that he previously hooked up with a Gossip Girl co-star, although he wouldn’t confirm too many details.

“I would say those things are inevitable,” Crawford told host Alex Cooper, referring to behind-the-scenes romances. “The danger is if you connect right away with sense of humor, at least for me. Like if you have a rapport and can kind of banter, and give each other sh*t. I'm like, ‘Oh, I gotta watch out.’”

He confirmed that he had a fling with someone else on the show, but wouldn’t give any names — he also hinted that the mystery hookup wasn’t with one of the main cast members, per E!.

According to Crawford, the real chemistry between actors didn’t happen during their Gossip Girl sex scenes, but came from spending quality time together on set. “When you're in your 20s... the thing is you're on these things — people probably think it's these sexy scenes or whatever, that's like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching.”

He added, “It's the downtime. You're doing this show, you're on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there's some pretty interesting people from all walks of life.” (Reminder: There was an rumor that Crawford and Taylor Momsen hooked up back in December 2008, though his rep denied it at the time.)

Andrew Eccles/Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

Crawford compared working on the show to the “college experience.” He continued, “There's a lot of actors and people coming onto the show, over the years, and I was fortunate enough to have in the city a really good friend group. And everyone else has their little friend group. So you meet people in that wider circle, it's not just that tiny little circle. There's a lot of people involved.”

So, what does his dating life look like now? “A dumpster fire,” Crawford told Cooper. Apparently, he’s ventured into the world of dating apps — Raya, specifically. “I had a few drinks one night and I’m like, ‘I’m doing it,’ and I just did it,” he explained. But he still has “no expectations” for how it’ll turn out.