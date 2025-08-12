Travis Kelce Explains Why He Said He “Can’t Really Read That Well”

Back in March 2023, Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live, and according to the Chiefs player, it wasn’t easiest experience. In July, Kelce opened up about having a difficult time with the table read as a “guy that can’t really read well.” At the time, his comment gained a lot of traction. Now, Kelce is clarifying exactly what he meant.

ICYMI, Kelce discussed his SNL experience on Barstool’s Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on July 1. “The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas,” he said. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f*cked situation.” The quote went viral, prompting some trolls to question his intelligence.

During his GQ cover story interview, which was published on Aug. 12, Kelce discussed the response to his quote. “I find it funny,” he said. “I joke about it. It is what it is. I’m just out here living life.”

“I don’t necessarily want everyone to think that I’m an idiot,” Kelce added. “There’s always something to learn. Acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go.”

In the piece, Kelce’s family also discussed the Chiefs player’s reputation — countering claims that he’s all brawn. “He’s incredibly intelligent,” Jason Kelce told the outlet. “But he never really cared enough about school to be in AP courses. I was always in AP courses and then we’d take the same proficiency test, and he’d get a higher grade. It’s like, ‘How are you getting a better math grade when you haven’t even taken algebra yet?’”

Ed Kelce, his father, also noted his son’s brains. “When Travis was in grade school, we were called in to discuss some problems he was having: his teacher and a counselor and Donna and me. I wasn’t buying that there was anything wrong with him. But I shut up, listened to them, let them do their spiel,” he told GQ. “And the teacher said, ‘Travis, I want you to write your name so that I can read it.’ Travis was sitting across the table from her. He wrote his name upside down and backwards.”

Apparently, the Kelce family refers to these as “Travis moments.” Ed added, “He will suddenly surprise you by doing something or knowing something or seeing something.”