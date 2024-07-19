Too Hot To Handle is all about rules, but as we all know, rules are meant to be broken. Actually, it’s usually the biggest rulebreakers that excel the most on the series — and that’s something it definitely seems like Katherine LaPrell knew coming into the villa. She made it clear from the very start that she wouldn’t be taking orders from a glowing cone, and sure enough, she’s caused a ton of trouble in Season 6.

Spoiler alert: Events from the first 4 episodes of Too Hot To Handle Season 6 are discussed. When she first arrived, Katherine set her sights on Charlie Jeer, making out with him pretty much right off the bat. But she had some competition after both Lucy Syed and Kylisha Jag also kissed the English saxophonist. When Charlie picked Lucy over her, Katherine didn’t waste time moping — instead, she turned her seductive powers back up and got returning contestant Louis Russell to give her a rule-breaking kiss.

And she didn’t stop there. After several more rule breaks with Louis, and steamy night together in which she went to extreme lengths to seduce him, and a wandering eye for a newly added contestant, Katherine is at the center of all the chaos this season. And her life outside the villa is just as exciting.

Katherine Is Booked & Blessed As A Model

In the real world, the 28-year-old has achieved a ton of success as a fashion model, having worked with famous designers and clothing brands.

She’s A Proud Dog Mom

One glance at Katherine’s TikTok page will reveal that her heart already belongs to someone: her golden cavapoo, Zeppelin. She frequently shares videos with her adorable little ball of fur.

She’s An Aquarius Through & Through

Katherine’s Jan. 29 birthday makes her an Aquarius sun sign, which is something she clearly identifies with very strongly. She’s referenced how her Aquarian side comes out in her dating life on TikTok, and she would frequently retweet Aquarius-specific posts on her X (formerly known as Twitter).