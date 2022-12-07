Meet The Too Hot To Handle Contestant Who Claims To Have BDE

One of the easiest ways to tell if someone has BDE is if they tell you they have it. After all, what embodies BDE (Big D*ck Energy) more than someone being confident enough to claim it? Dominique Defoe from Season 4 of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is making sure everyone knows she’s got BDE and she’s also looking for it in a partner.

On Too Hot To Handle, contestants date but aren’t allowed to get physical with each other — at least not if they want a chance at winning the $100,000 grand prize at the end of the season. Even though Dominique needs to keep her hands to herself, she’s still putting it all out there when talking about what she’s looking for in a partner.

“I’m into guys who basically have big d*ck energy,” Dominique says in a promo for Too Hot To Handle Season 4. “And I also have big d*ck energy. It’s huge.”

With all that BDE to show off (and to look for in her potential match), Dominique is making a really big impression in Too Hot To Handle Season 4. Here’s everything to know about this confident new star who’s joined the retreat.

Too Hot To Handle’s Dominique Defoe’s Real Job

According to Dominique’s bio, she’s a computer science student, but her work situation may have changed recently. In a TikTok she posted on Nov. 27, 2022, Dominique explained how she quit her job to focus more on her experience with the Too Hot To Handle Season 4. She explained that it “logistically didn’t make sense” anymore to keep her job, but her parents raised her to be “an empowered woman.” She has an Amazon Storefront linked to her Instagram, so she seems to be working on building her career as an influencer.

Too Hot To Handle’s Dominique Defoe’s Instagram

Dominique posts on lots of shots of her posing all over the world in places like Jamaica and London. She also posts a lot of photos from her home state of Colorado.

Dominique also shows off her love of reading and writing on Instagram. She has a highlight reel devoted to her favorite books, and she has a second IG account where she posts short poems she’s written.

Too Hot To Handle’s Dominique Defoe Facts

Dominque loves to code, which makes sense since she studied computer science in school. The 23-year-old is also really active on TikTok, where she posts Get Ready With Me videos to her over 130,000 followers. When she’s not coding or posting on TikTok, she reads tarot cards. Perhaps she saw her future partner somewhere in the cards.

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix.