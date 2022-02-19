Tom Holland Has No Idea Why Everyone Thinks He Bought A House With Zendaya

Despite what you may have heard, Tom Holland and Zendaya did not buy a house together. On Feb. 4, various outlets reported the couple purchased a house in Holland’s hometown of London, however, Tom Holland shut down rumors he bought a house with Zendaya a couple weeks later. On Friday, Feb. 18, Holland revealed the truth on Live with Kelly and Ryan, confirming that the story was “completely false.”

Holland explained the media is a natural part of his job, but there are days where they can get it really wrong. “I have had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false!” he said. “I didn't buy a new house!”

Kelly Ripa joked that maybe Holland didn’t remember buying a house, “Yes, you did don’t you remember when you did that.”

Holland said he was just as surprised to read the headlines as everyone else: “I was like, 'Wow! What I surprise! I wonder when I'll get the keys.’”

It was previously reported by the Mirror that the celebrity couple purchased a multimillion-dollar home together in South London. In a Feb. 4 report, a source told the outlet how excited the couple was to take the next step in their relationship. “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together,” the source told the outlet. “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

But Holland made sure everyone knew this was not the case, stating he has no clue what could have prompted the erroneous info. "I don't know!" he said when asked how the real estate rumor came to be. "I honestly don't know."

So, Holland and Zendaya didn’t buy a house together, but they definitely seem to be cozier than ever, as evidenced in the romantic photos taken of them while attending the New York Rangers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 17. Instead of wearing hockey jerseys with the name of one of the team’s players, the duo sported matching red and blue jerseys that had each other’s names and birth year —’96— on the back.

Also in attendance with them was Holland’s brother, Harry, and Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer.

The Londoner has previously expressed his need for a private life. In November 2021, the actor told GQ, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said, in reference to his and Zendaya’s private kiss in July 2021 that was then shared publicly. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Holland’s new movie Uncharted is now playing in theaters.