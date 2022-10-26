Thomas Jacobs Proposed To Becca Kufrin 5 Months After She Asked Him

Bachelor In Paradise’s Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are engaged for the second time. ICYMI, on May 29, Kufrin announced that she popped the question, calling it the “ultimate plot twist.” On Oct. 25, the couple shared another engagement update. Five months after their first engagement, Jacobs proposed to Kufrin on a pumpkin carving date.

Confirming the proposal to People, Kufrin explained, “We are so excited! It's time we can finally start wedding planning.” Apparently, Jacobs spent a lot of time strategizing the perfect proposal. “The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready, apparently he took pictures of the ring with me in the background and was able to show it to most of our friends and family beforehand so most felt included,” she continued. “It was so cute to see him in that moment. But I never thought he'd actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!"

Though Jacobs’ timing might have been a surprise, the actual proposal wasn’t. In June, Kufrin told Access Hollywood that they had discussed it. “He's talked about still wanting to propose to me, as well. I'm like, ‘How spoiled are we that we're the only couple that is able to get away with two engagements?’” she said. "He has something planned. I have no idea when or where, so I'm just kinda hanging tight. But yeah, we're just enjoying the moment."

So, when did Jacobs get down on one knee? According to E!, Jacobs’ proposal reportedly happened on the beach in Ojai, California over the weekend of Oct. 22, but it might not be that straightforward. Though Jacobs posted from Ojai on Oct. 23, it looks like the actual proposal happened much earlier. According to TikToker Zachary Reality, Jacobs popped the question earlier this month. On Oct. 3, he shared a video featuring photos of Jacobs and Kufrin on their pumpkin carving date with a photographer. According to him, Jacobs proposed by carving “Marry Me” into a pumpkin.

Either way, happy for these two and their double engagement!