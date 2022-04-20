The New This Is Us Promo Shows Kevin With "The One"

Fans have been waiting to see Kate and Phillip’s love story since the This Is Us Season 5 revealed their wedding day in 2026. But they’ve been waiting longer to see Kate’s brother Kevin find someone to settle down with. The day of Kate’s wedding might be the technical milestone in the Pearson family, but it’s the night before where the drama really happened. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 14 promo promises to deliver all the dirt.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 13 follow. It may have been better for Kevin to schedule his drama to go down 24 hours before his sister married. Kate and Phillip’s wedding day was already a drama-filled event. For the first time, all three siblings had to confront that Rebecca was starting to go downhill, fast. For Randall, who’d been out on the east coast and swamped with his first year as the junior senator from Pennsylvania, it was a shock to learn his mother no longer wholly recognized reality. Even worse, the stress of caretaking had taken its toll on Miguel as well.

Rebecca may not have been quite sure where she was at times or who was with her, but all that faded away when she was seated at a piano and asked to sing. It was a moment to treasure in a future where the Pearsons had to face having their mother fully aware, and herself would start to become rarer and rarer.

With all that going on, The Mysterious Affair of Kevin Pearson had to take a backseat. Thankfully the show isn’t leaving the future anytime soon. Next week promises to backtrack 24 hours and set Kevin on the road to his own second wedding.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 14 is titled “The Night Before The Wedding,” and like Episode 13, “The Day of the Wedding,” the synopsis is pretty straightforward: “The night before Kate’s wedding, Kevin’s love life takes an unexpected turn.”

From the work by the mimosa-sipping detective team of Madison & Beth, Bridesmaid Investigators, fans know there are three possibilities for who Kevin is about to wind up with: his date, longtime Friend-with-Benefits Cassidy; ex-wife Sophie, or the wedding singer Arielle.

According to executive story editor Jon Dorsey, who wrote “The Day of the Wedding,” all three are excellent possibilities. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he promised, “they are all potential suitors.”

“Obviously, fans will understand why in terms of Sophie and Cassidy,” Dorsey continued, “and hopefully, they'll understand why Arielle is a potential suitor who could be perfect for Kevin as well.” But he also admitted, “Some people will be happy, and some people might not be happy. We'll see.”

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.