It was a jaw-dropping moment when This Is Us revealed the big “five years in the future” twist in the Season 5 finale. That Kate and Toby divorced wasn’t a huge surprise; that Kate would remarry a far better human being was a given. The shock was that it was Phillip, someone the show introduced all of four episodes previously. But it seems that more than one Pearson may have a whirlwind romance leading to wedding bells, as Kevin may have gone and slept with the entertainment. So who is the wedding singer on This Is Us? Her voice is like a bell; no surprise, her name is Arielle.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 13 follow. Fans hope This Is Us stays in the near future of 2026 for at least one more episode after Kate and Phillip’s nuptials. Kevin had himself a time of it at their wedding weekend, and everyone needs the tea spilled.

There were three women with whom he had one-on-one time.

Cassidy, who viewers know Kevin was doing the Friends with Benefits thing, even though they say their relationship isn’t more than that.

Sophie, his ex-wife, who Kevin falls into bed with about once a decade on average.

Arielle, the wedding singer, who he met at the bar and who dropped the cliched “About last night” line on him.

Of the three, Arielle is the one viewers know the least about. So who is she?

There was one clue that Arielle might be more than just a random stranger working on Kate’s wedding, and it came from Phillip. Phillip mentioned multiple times that he is responsible for them being here and worked with them ahead of time. Most memorably, he told Kate just before her mother was called up to sing that if Rebecca couldn’t manage to perform, the band was alerted to jump in, and he’d join them to sing a Celine Dion number.

That suggested Phillip not only knew these guys but may have performed with them at events. Either way, he knew them before the wedding, and it’s a good chance he’s friends with most of them, including Arielle.

This Is Us’ executive story editor Jon Dorsey, who wrote “The Day of the Wedding,” confirmed that Arielle is not a complete stranger. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Kevin’s possible love interests, he confirmed that the wedding singer is a friend of Phillip’s and that “Arielle is a potential suitor who could be perfect for Kevin.”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

There are a lot of arguments for Arielle as Kevin’s endgame. After floating along, not able to nail down Sophie or Cassidy, he may have accepted he wasn’t meant to be with either of them. Also, Arielle isn’t his usual type. Sophie, Madison, and Cassidy may be very different personalities, but they’re all tall, blonde, and different variations on what might be termed “willowy.” That would suggest Kevin is drawn to Arielle due to an emotional and mental connection.

Also, she’s a singer and a musician, but not a super successful one. She’s like his mother and sister, someone who loves music and found a way to have it in her life, even if she’ll never headline world tours. That makes her a perfect fit for the family. Add Kevin’s drive to pick up a guitar and learn music himself, and there’s a shared passion.

And finally, of the three women who would write a poem on a bar napkin and leave it in Kevin’s room, it would not be the nurse with whom he went for a long walk or the foreman who hung out in the sauna. It would be the singer-songwriter hanging out in the bar.

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.