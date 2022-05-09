Everything To Know About A Potential Third Season Of The Wilds

When The Wilds Season 1 ended, the series introduced a massive cliffhanger in the form of “Phase 2,” the “Twilight of Adam” project. Though the show gave few details, it was apparent the eight male castaways shown were the flipside of the “Dawn of Eve” program, changing the dynamics of a Season 2 completely. So perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Season 2 ended with the reveal of “Phase 3.” So what should fans expect from a possible The Wilds Season 3 and the next phase of the experiment?

Warning: Spoilers for The Wilds Season 2 follow. The first two seasons of The Wilds were split into the present day of the castaways’ experience interspersed with flash-forwards to post-rescue interviews. But by the end of the second season, the present caught up with those interrogations, as Leah managed to get the word out to the outside world of Gretchen’s experiment. In the show’s final minutes, Gretchen and her team were on a plane to an undisclosed location going on the run. The kids were left to fend for themselves in HQ, still on the island with no hope of rescue. Gretchen’s team took everything with them, forcing them back into survival mode as one large group.

However, Gretchen indicated the experiment was not over. The team was simply fast-forwarding to what she called “Phase 3,” revealing that all along, the plan was to combine “Adam” and “Eve” into a single tribe. The team would keep watching remotely until rescue came.

So what can fans expect from Season 3? Here’s a rundown of everything known so far.

The Wilds Season 3 Renewal Update

Amazon Studios

When The Wilds Season 1 was released in December 2020, it was an unexpected hit, and Amazon hurried in its wake to confirm Season 2 was greenlit about a week after the show’s arrival. But the lockdown situation in 2020 that made The Wilds a quick hit wasn’t present for Season 2, and Amazon has thus far hesitated in announcing if a third season will follow. Fans will remain on pins and needles, waiting for the final viewership numbers to come in before finding out if there will be another season.

The Wilds Season 3 Cast

Amazon Studios

Should Season 3 get greenlit, it’s pretty clear all surviving tribe members will at least start off the season. That includes the female ensemble of Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon introduced in Season 1, and the male ensemble of Charles Alexander, Zack Calderon, Nicholas Coombe, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aidan Laprete, Tanner Ray Rook, and Reed Shannon introduced in Season 2. Also, Alex Fitzalan and Helena Howard will most likely be back as the two operatives, Seth and Nora, who are still on the island as far as anyone knows.

Rachel Griffiths will be back as Gretchen Klein, with her group of fugitive assistants, David Sullivan as Daniel, Jarred Blakiston as Alex, and Elliott Giarola as her son DJ. It’s not clear if Troy Winbush will return as Dean, the assistant she fired for helping the castaways, or James Fraser as Ian, Leah’s friend who she contacted to help them. Also, Ben Folds may or may not be back, depending on Leah’s mental state.

The Wilds Season 3 Plot

Amazon Studios

Season 1 was about the girls’ struggle to survive and the reveal of Gretchen’s cockamamie experiment that was somehow supposed to prove women were superior creators of society. Season 2 was the second half of the experiment, where Gretchen’s thesis was about to be disproved by the male castaways until her operative, Seth, lost control and assaulted one of the survivors.

The removal of both Nora and Seth as operatives means the kids are out there on their own now, with no mole to try and push them in one direction or derail them in the other. Also, with at least two LGBTQ+ women in the girls’ tribe, the show can’t go “eight couples” romance either. Instead, it’s going to be a lot of butting heads between the alphas of each group, with other members subconsciously re-enacting gender roles without realizing it. In short, Phase 3 could be the most telling part of Gretchen’s experiment, whether she means it to or not.

The Wilds Season 3 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Amazon Studios

As for when another series will arrive, The Wilds Season 1 debuted in December 2020, and Season 2 in May 202. That’s a 15-month production window that started right after Season 1’s arrival. Should Season 3 be greenlit in the next few weeks, by June 2022 or so, fans can expect the next season to arrive in November or December 2023.