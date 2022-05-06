Streaming
A Necessary Guide To All The New Boys In The Wilds

Let's run down each character.

By Ani Bundel
Amazon Studios

At the end of The Wilds’ first season, the series revealed there was a second set of castaways, eight boys in the Twilight of Adam, apparent foils to the Dawn of Eve’s eight girls. Let’s run down who plays who in The Wilds Season 2’s new cast.

Raf

Actor: Zack Calderon

Raf straddles two worlds, living in Tijuana but attending high school in San Diego. His divided life led him to struggle with self-esteem, so he gravitates toward those with charismatic personalities he perceives as strong.

Tap