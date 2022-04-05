The Weeknd’s Dawn FM era continues. On April 5, the singer didn’t just drop the official music video for “Out Of Time,” his latest single off his new album. He also recruited a rising star and a legend to appear alongside him in the video: Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung and thee Jim Carrey.

The video starts with major Lost In Translation vibes. Like Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in the 2003 film, The Weeknd and Jung meet as lonely strangers at a hotel and quickly spark a friendship. Later, The Weeknd is sulking over a glass of wine interspersed with clips of him singing karaoke alone. His night takes an exciting turn when Jung slides up next to him. The pair spend the entire night running around the hotel together with a karaoke machine.

Unfortunately, the party doesn’t last forever when Jim Carrey arrives. First, the actor can be heard through an ominous voice-over before making a cameo as a doctor who seems to be operating on The Weeknd.

The “Out of Time” music video successfully brings fans into The Weeknd’s complex world of Dawn FM. An older version of the singer that appears on the album cover briefly makes an appearance in the music video.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this is Jung’s first appearance in The Weeknd’s latest musical era, Carrey can be heard on the new album. On the opening track, “Dawn FM,” Carrey says, “You are now listening to 103.5 DAWN FM.” He repeats the phrase “103.5 DAWN FM” in the final frame of the music video, making the perfect bookends to the album.

Dawn FM has proven to be an intriguing aesthetic period for the singer, and I’m excited to see where The Weeknd will go next with this story.