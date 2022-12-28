Xanthi's The Circle Experience Pulled A Very Quick 180

Warning: Light spoilers for The Circle Season 5 follow. Xanthi Perdikomatis thought she cracked the code when entering Season 5 of The Circle, but a sudden twist of fate had her playing an entirely different game than she expected. It’s become a pretty well-known trend at the point for The Circle players to target supermodels as early outs, so Xanthi came in with a strategy: play as herself, except claiming to be a preschool teacher instead of a model. But of course, The Circle threw a new twist at her that totally changed her game. If you’re pulling for Xanthi to survive the twists and turns of The Circle Season 5, here’s everything to know about the Greek model.

Xanthi’s game was almost immediately flipped upside down when The Circle forced players to rank each other and then publicly reveal who they’d block if they became an influencer right off the bat in Episode 1. Although Xanthi actually didn’t rank the lowest overall, the twist sent her packing as Chaz was revealed to be an influencer and his decision to block her was made reality.

But fans didn’t have to say goodbye to Xanthi just yet. The game saved Xanthi and fellow eliminated contestant Brett Robinson, but then tasked them with working together using a fake profile as a 51-year-old dog trainer named Jennifer.

So, although Xanthi came into the game only intending to fib a little about her job, now she’s got to be a full-blown catfish to conquer The Circle. Here’s everything to know about this season’s new catfish queen.

The Circle Season 5’s Xanthi Perdikomatis’ Job

A big part of Xanthi’s gameplay revolved around her career. Though she pretended to be a sweet preschool teacher to win over her competitors, she’s actually a model in real life.

The Circle Season 5’s Xanthi Perdikomatis’ Instagram

One look at Xanthi’s Instagram grid is enough to realize that modeling really is her passion. She posts tons of glamorous, high-fashion photo shoots to her account @xanthijoanna.

The Circle Season 5’s Xanthi Perdikomatis’ Age

Like she said in her introduction, Xanthi is 25 years old and lives in Massachusetts.