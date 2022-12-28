You Probs Recognize This The Circle Player From Her Hilarious TikToks

The Circle famously attracts a bunch of catfish, but in Season 5, at least one contestant is committed to fully keeping it real. Sam Carmona entered the social media game show full of fiery personality, which she wasn’t about to hide from her competitors. And everyone who’s followed her on TikTok for a while now already knew Sam was going to make excellent TV, because she’s one of the most entertaining people on the app.

Warning: Light spoilers for The Circle Season 5 follow. Sam kept it pretty simple in terms of her Circle strategy: Just be honest. While pretty much all of the other players lied to be perceived more favorably in the season’s first game, Sam kept it 100 by admitting she’s cheated on partners before. The honest admission actually won over some players, but rubbed others the wrong way. Although she had a bit of a rocky start after the first rankings, Sam still survived. After that, she rethought her approach a bit, adopting more of a people-pleasing stance rather than laying out all of her true feelings in the chats. But just how long can she hold back her frustrations? She’s definitely going to be a player to watch this season, so here’s everything to know about Sam in real life.

The Circle Season 5’s Sam Carmona’s TikTok

Sam was already a social media star prior to logging into The Circle. Her TikTok account, @bkshedevil, boasted over 775,000 followers upon the date of The Circle Season 5’s premiere. She uses the account to participate in trends, show off outfits, and deliver hilarious rants about her everyday life in Brooklyn.

The Circle Season 5’s Sam Carmona’s Instagram

Along with her TikTok fame, Sam also has quite the following on Instagram. You can check out all her glam makeup selfies and photo shoots @bkshedevil.

The Circle Season 5’s Sam Carmona’s Job

As she said in her intro, Sam is a freelance makeup artist from Brooklyn, New York.

The Circle Season 5’s Sam Carmona’s Age

Sam was 34 years old while filming Season 5 of The Circle.