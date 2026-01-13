Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from the first three episodes of Tell Me Lies Season 3.

Lucy Albright has walked right into another trap — and maybe that’s just where she wants to be. The third season of Tell Me Lies begins with Lucy and her on-and-off boyfriend Stephen DeMarco trying to give their relationship one more chance, but that predictably devolves into yet another toxic power play right away. To viewers, it may seem pretty clear that Lucy could end Stephen’s control over her if she would just come clean to her bestie Bree. Even Grace Van Patten admits she got “frustrated” with how her character handled this situation.

In the premiere episodes, Stephen terrorizes Lucy by constantly threatening to tell Bree that Lucy hooked up with Bree’s ex-boyfriend, Evan. Stephen uses this blackmail to manipulate Lucy, and get her to admit much worse information to him that he can use for more blackmail. Bree doesn’t seem to have feelings for Evan anymore — so, why can’t Lucy just tell Bree about the hookup and finally free herself from Stephen’s twisted game?

“I’m similar to you, I get very frustrated by her choices,” Van Patten tells Elite Daily. “But I have to justify them to play her. So, I think Lucy’s judgment is just so clouded and convoluted that she’s not thinking straight.”

Van Patten believes that Lucy tends to be a bit shortsighted when she’s going head-to-head with Stephen, which is likely the case when she is adamant she can’t tell Bree the truth.

“She’s not thinking of outcomes. She’s not thinking of the long game,” Van Patten says. “She’s very impulsive and in that moment, hurting Bree seems like the worst thing she could ever do. So that’s how she acts.”

While Lucy’s choice may be a bit confusing, it’s not exactly a surprise given how Season 2 ended. Last season’s finale showed Stephen dropping the bombshell about Lucy and Evan’s secret hookup at Bree’s wedding in 2015. So, fans already know that this truth doesn’t come to light until years after college.