Grace Van Patten Explains Why She Rarely Posts Photos With Jackson White

It’s not like Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are hiding their relationship, but they’re also careful not to put it on display. After all, fans of the couple get to see them play love interests all the time on their steamy drama series Tell Me Lies. So, when they’re not locked into psychosexual mind games on set, the actors try to keep the romance chill.

Van Patten opened up about why her relationship with White works in a Jan. 7 NYLON interview, crediting the fact that they’ve starred on the same series throughout their entire time together.

“We’ve had the same schedule for the past four years. When we’re working, it’s lined up. When we’re not working, it’s lined up,” Van Patten said. “It’s been really nice to go through that with someone, having the same anxieties and talking each other through it. We both handle it in different ways, but it’s the same anxiety.”

She went on to detail their decision to keep their love life more subtle, which includes rarely ever sharing lovey-dovey posts on social media.

“Our approach to [our relationship] is we’re not going to flaunt anything and we’re not going to hide anything. We’re going to live our lives the way we would if we weren’t on a show together because the second you start making those adjustments and accepting it, that’s when I’d start to feel really strange about life,” Van Patten said.

The couple showed off some PDA online one time back in 2022 when they hard launched, but since then, any couples pics have been few and far between.

“It’s easy because even if we were never on the show together, I wouldn’t be posting a million posts about my boyfriend,” Van Patten said. “I’d so much rather be who I am and live my life how I live it and not adapt because now this part of me is under the microscope.”