Fans Are Convinced Teddi's The Next Bachelorette Based On This Tiny "WTA" Detail

As fans slowly but surely inch closer to the end of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, it’s time to look forward to the future of Bachelor Nation. That means considering the options for the next lead of the franchise. Naturally, the cast of The Bachelor Season 26 is full of possible options for the next Bachelorette, but there’s a theory that Clayton’s “Women Tell All” episode provided a major hint about one woman in particular. According to some social media fans, Teddi Wright’s outfit choice during the “WTA” might hint she’s the next Bachelorette.

According to one sleuthing Twitter user, the fact that Teddi wore a black dress to the Bachelor “WTA” points to her being the next Bachelorette. They pointed out that Hannah Brown, Michelle Young, and Katie Thurston all wore black dresses during the “WTA” episodes for their respective Bachelor seasons, right before each of them was announced as the Bachelorette. “TEDDI WEARING THAT BACHELORETTE BLACK DRESS!!!” they tweeted, along with some screenshot evidence of the Bachelorette black dress trend from another Twitter user’s meme. With almost 2,000 likes on the tweet, it looks like Bachelor Nation fans on Twitter support this theory — and love the idea of Teddi as the next Bachelorette.

This isn’t the first hint that Teddi’s future involvement in Bachelor Nation. After her elimination from The Bachelor, Teddi herself posted a heartfelt Instagram caption about her “once in a lifetime experience” of being on the show. In the caption, she wrote, “I’m sure you’ll see me again,” which seems to hint at Teddi having a future in the Bachelor franchise. That could mean that Teddi is going to appear in the next season of Bachelor In Paradise, but it *could* mean she already has plans to be the next Bachelorette.

There are a few theories about who might be the next Bachelorette, including a campaign to make Bachelor Nation’s resident “dingbat” Gabby Windey the next lead. But that all may have been decided already and Teddi’s outfit choice could be a major hint. Bachelor Nation will just have to wait and see when the big announcement comes.

Season 26 of The Bachelor continues on Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.