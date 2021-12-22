Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.

Heading into the Season 18 Bachelorette finale, fans were expecting to see Tayshia and her co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, lead the live episode together. Right off the bat, however, Kaitlyn explained Tayshia wouldn’t be joining her onstage. The two former leads have been hosting The Bachelorette together since Season 17 — and Tayshia even hosted after the news of her breakup with her ex-fiancé, Zac Clark, broke — so fans were understandably shocked when Tayshia didn’t appear onscreen. It turns out, the reasoning had everything to do with keeping Bachelor Nation safe.

Kaitlyn told the audience Tayshia wasn’t there for the finale due to being exposed to COVID. And ahead of the finale’s 8 p.m. EST airdate, Tayshia took to social media to further explain.

On Dec. 21 Tayshia tweeted: “Miss being with my @BacheloretteABC family tonight!! Was recently exposed here in NYC and out of abundance of caution, I didn’t travel to ensure all are safe on set! Tonight is your night @michelleyoung, I’m here in NYC rooting for you as always!!”

Tayshia also posted to Instagram explaining the situation in even more detail. On Dec. 21 she posted a story while wearing a robe and telling fans why she wouldn’t be on stage that night:

“Tonight is the finale for Michelle’s season. I do look a little too casual to be walking out there tonight, but it’s just because as you guys may know, it’s a little crazy here in New York, and I was recently exposed. So just as an abundance of caution for Michelle to have her night, as well as Kaitlyn and all the crew to produce this live finale tonight, I will not be there in person. But that does not mean I will not be tuning in, popping my popcorn, enjoying it all. Because I'm telling you right now, I was there in person for the finale, and it’s one you do not want to miss.”

While is disappointing to miss out on Tayshia’s contagious energy and charisma, choosing to protect others is just another reason why she’s forever a Bachelor Nation MVP.