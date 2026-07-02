Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Black Tie Wedding Dress Code, Explained

The typical attire for events at Madison Square Garden is a jersey and jeans, but it’s looking like a more formal dress code is in order this weekend. As rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding bash circulate, anonymous sources are sharing the dress code for the reported July 3 nuptials.

Two insiders “familiar with the event” spoke to The New York Times, revealing that the wedding is black tie. For the wedding guests, that translates to tuxedos (already, Kelce’s coaching staff at the Kansas City Chiefs has secured their wedding ‘fits) and floor-length dresses. One insider added that “many of the women attending will be wearing gowns” — despite the expected temperatures in NYC this weekend.

Based on recent photos of crews working outside of MSG, it also seems like there could be some thematic dressing in store. On June 30, CBS News shared a video of crew members unloading boxes at MSG with telling labels, including “Garden Party 1 (Scenic)” and “GP.” Plus, sources told People that the arena had been “transformed” ahead of the wedding — but no, there won’t be a “castle” involved. "They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up, but it's special,” the insider said.

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A garden party theme might help determine the designer of Swift’s wedding dress. The singer has long-standing ties with designer brands like Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood (who designed her wedding-style dress for the Tortured Poets Department set of the Eras Tour).

Swift has also been wearing some floral-inspired Givenchy is another potential option, considering she recently opted for a gown from the brand for her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction. (Plus, the current creative director of Givenchy is Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress.)

Swift could always go back to another tried-and-true designer, Nicole + Felicia Couture, who spent “approximately 1200 hours to complete” her wedding gown in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, per Page Six.