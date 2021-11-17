No two Swifties are alike, and apparently, Mr. Feeny is a huge fan. William Daniels, the actor who played the unforgettable teacher on Boy Meets World, endorsed Taylor Swift’s new album, Red (Taylor’s Version), in a TikTok his granddaughter posted, and even Swift is freaking out. Taylor Swift’s reaction to Mr. Feeny’s TikTok about her new album is cute AF.

On Nov. 14, Daniels’ granddaughter, Grace, uploaded a video of her grandfather, 94, sitting in a chair sporting a red flannel shirt while praising the Grammy winner. "Hello, it's Bill Daniels. You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny," he said. "So, I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better Red by Taylor Swift, mostly based on the recommendation of my granddaughter Grace.” He then quoted one of Mr. Feeny's most memorable lines: "And as you know all too well, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good."

Swift saw the video and commented. "My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!" Swift said in the video, which was shared by the Instagram profile @commentsbycelebs.

Since Daniels’ granddaughter uploaded the video, it has accumulated over two million views. So how did Mr. Feeny become a Taylor Swift fan? "Feeny is a Swiftie and a One Direction fan, and that is because I am a Swiftie and a One Direction fan," Grace said.

"I just feel like I need to give a disclaimer that I don't post Feeny very often, so I'm very sorry if that's a disappointment," Grace added. "If you want to keep following me and stick around for when I do post Feeny, the next time will probably be when I see him in person next, which is over winter break."

After music manager Scooter Braun acquired rights to Swift’s catalog in June 2019, Swift is on a journey to re-release her music as her own. In April, she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version). And on Nov. 12, fans were delighted with Red (Taylor’s Version). Something tells me Mr. Feeny has “All Too Well” on repeat.