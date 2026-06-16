Taylor Swift fans have a lot to celebrate. Not only did the singer just get inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, she also seems to be working on new music — even beyond the surprise Toy Story 5 track, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” On June 15, Swift pulled an all-nighter at Electric Lady Studios. The singer was photographed arriving at the Greenwich Village studio at 8:30 p.m., and she did not leave the studio until the next morning at 6 a.m. She was accompanied by Alana and Danielle Haim, whom she previously collabed with on “Gasoline” and “No Body, No Crime.” Now, Swifties are convinced that TS13 is on its way.

Swift previously worked on several albums — including Lover, Evermore, and The Tortured Poets Department — at Electric Lady, leading fans to wonder if she’s got another record in the works.

This isn’t the only new music rumor surrounding Swift these days. Her fans are also anticipating the re-recording of her debut album — plus its vault tracks — this fall after picking up on some Easter eggs, tied to the release of “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

On June 5, Swift released the new song, inspired by Jessie’s plot in Toy Story 5. To suit the cowgirl character, she returned to her country roots. “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift wrote about the track on Instagram. Cue the rumors about her finding another way to come home — by re-releasing her first record.

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Swift’s recent outfit choices have also drawn comparisons to her original promo photoshoot for Taylor Swift back in 2006. Plus, one dress came from Erdem's Fall 2026 collection, an archive-inspired drop that was created in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary this upcoming autumn. Swift’s debut album will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. To Swifties, this seems like an Easter egg, hinting at debut (Taylor’s Version) coming this fall.

While its possible that Swift’s recent visit to Electric Lady was tied to debut, she confirmed in June 2025 that the re-recording was already finished. “I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” she wrote in an open letter after acquiring her masters. In other words, Swifties might be onto something when it comes to TS13.