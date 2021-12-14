Swifties Can't Get Over This Little Mermaid Throwback Spotted On Her B-Day Cake

Taylor Swift is feeling 32! The “All Too Well” singer celebrated her 32nd birthday on Dec. 13 and it was one for the books. In photos posted to Instagram, she was seen living her best life with her friend Alana Haim, who just so happens to celebrate her birthday two days later. The ladies were living it up in honor of their special days, and the photos were everything. But there’s one small detail from the gals’ Instagram post that fans are fixated on.

Swift’s birthday post came in the form of a slideshow, where she shared several memories from her epic bday party. “Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” she captioned the post. “And Alana is feeling 30.”

The singer also addressed any concerns fans may have had about her hosting a party right now. “Don’t worry we tested everyone!” she added. “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

The first photo showed her and Haim hitting the dance floor, while the next showed them embracing in front of two identical cakes. The only differing detail? The two childhood photos that were plastered on top of them. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Swift’s birthday cake included a childhood photo of the singer wearing a The Little Mermaid t-shirt. It was all too adorable to handle and fans were loving the sweet nod to the past.

Haim’s official band page reposted the photo of Alana and Swift and gave both ladies a birthday shout out. “It’s sagittarius szn ♐️ happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!” the post read.

The ladies also spent their birthday with rising singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift," Abrams wrote on Instagram.

It looked like Swift had an epic birthday with her besties, but the best part of all may have been the Disney nostalgia she included in the mix.