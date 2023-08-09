Taylor Swift Could Become The Most Awarded VMAs Artist Ever This Year

After conquering the nation (and soon the world) with her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift may soon be adding another historic achievement to her impressive list of accomplishments: the most awarded VMAs artist ever. That’s right — MTV announced its nominations for the 2023 Video Music Awards on Aug. 8, and Swift is leading the pack with the most noms of anyone this year. More importantly, the number of nominations could mean that Swift has a chance to become the person with the most VMAs ever after this year’s ceremony. Here’s how that could happen.

Currently, Swift is the proud owner of 14 VMAs, which puts her only behind Madonna’s 20 awards and Beyoncé’s 16 trophies. And this year, Swift is nominated in eight categories, with Beyoncé only up for one, while Madonna isn’t nominated at all. That means if Swift wins at least six of her eight categories, she’ll tie Madonna for the most awarded VMAs artist ever, and if she wins seven or all of her categories, she’ll be the sole champion.

So, how likely is that to happen? TBH, Swift will have to beat some pretty touch competition to take that title this year. Swift herself is up for the Artist of the Year prize against fellow heavy-hitters like Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj. Her other seven nominations are for her “Anti-Hero” music video, which is nominated in Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Pop, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year. Other artists with multiple nominations that are also heavily represented in those categories are SZA, who has six noms this year, and Miley Cyrus, who has five.

Swift becoming the most awarded VMAs artist would be pretty major, considering her rocky history with the awards show. Her very first VMA win is probably the most remembered moment in the ceremony’s history, and not for a good reason. When she accepted the Best Female Video award for “You Belong with Me” in 2009, Kanye West stormed the stage and declared the award should have been given to Beyoncé for “Single Ladies” instead. Fast forward 14 years, and now Swift is on the verge of receiving the most VMAs of all time, and nobody can interrupt that.

The 2023 VMAs will be air on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.