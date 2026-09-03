Taylor Frankie Paul’s romantic journey on The Bachelorette may never hit TV screens, but she’s finally starting to reveal exactly what happened in that suitor-filled mansion. In a new clip from the upcoming fifth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Paul fills her MomTok pals in on all the juicy Bachelorette details — including confirmation that she did leave the show engaged. While she doesn’t explicitly say who she accepted a proposal from, it’s very easy to deduce which contestant was planning to marry Paul... before the reality star returned to her never-ending drama with Dakota Mortensen.

In the new SLOMW clip, which debuted during the Sept. 2 episode of Hulu’s Get Real podcast, Jessi Draper grills Paul over her Bachelorette experience, pointing out that the man she grew closest with has some striking similarities to Mortensen. “I didn’t start thinking that until people said it around me. I actually did not see that about him, at all,” Paul responded. Draper mentioned that this person has the same initials as Mortensen and is also originally from Idaho. “I didn’t learn all that until later,” Paul protested.

Draper’s descriptions make it pretty clear the group is talking about Doug Mason, the rumored winner of Paul’s Bachelorette season.

ABC

After that’s established, Paul dropped the bombshell that Mason popped the question to her at the end of filming. “And yes, he did get down on one knee and proposed,” Paul said.

Apparently, Mason had been in contact with Paul’s MomTok group and told them he didn’t plan to propose, which is what “shocked” everyone about the bold move. “He told me he wasn’t going to,” Draper said. “He told me, too. We weren’t planning on doing that,” Paul clarified.

Despite the surprise, Paul confirmed that she accepted Mason’s proposal... although fans are well aware that engagement didn’t last too long.

“Yes. Yes, yes I did,” Paul said of her response to Mason. “Then I came home.”

Paul went on to describe how her constant texting with Mortensen about reuniting when she returned home to Utah ultimately destroyed the engagement. “I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over,” Paul said.

It’s still up in the air if Paul’s Bachelorette season will ever see the light of day or not, but it looks like fans will be getting all the tea when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 premieres on Sept. 10.