What is Bachelor Nation to do after a whole season of The Bachelorette got abruptly scrapped? Why, start theorizing about the next installment of The Bachelor, of course! The show’s fandom has already pieced together who was the likely winner of Taylor Frankie Paul’s heart in the unaired season, and as commenters have rallied for Doug Mason’s turn in the spotlight, he has indicated that he’s interested in being the next Bachelor.

Even before Season 22 of The Bachelorette was canceled due to domestic violence charges against Paul, many fans had already spoiled the probable ending for themselves thanks to some photographic evidence that Paul ended up with Mason at the end. Because Mason’s whole arc has now been shelved, with the possibility that it will never air at all, Bachelor Nation has begun to rally for him to become the next lead for The Bachelor.

And Mason has taken notice. After the announcement that ABC would not air Season 22, a fan commented on a recent video of Mason singing on his Instagram. “Doug Mason for bachelor!” the fan wrote. The San Diego-based lifeguard responded, “let’s goooo.” The short reaction indicates that Mason is single, and interested in picking up the roses to be the star of The Bachelor Season 30.

Mason’s response seems to confirm rumors that he and Paul broke up shortly after the season ended. It also falls in line with TMZ’s report that Paul’s Bachelorette cast is still under ABC’s contract, and the network is considering giving some of the men another chance to be on TV with the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise casting. If that is indeed the case, then it would make sense for ABC to also be weighing the options of making one of the unseen Season 22 stars the next Bachelor — and who better than the winner?

While nothing is certain about Mason’s future yet, he did express his concern for Paul shortly after their The Bacherorette season was canceled. “In light of everything that's happened, I'm just sending out prayers to Taylor,” Mason said in an Instagram video. “Because that was her moment, and her moment was blocked. So all we can do right now is just be hopeful ... Let's stay positive, and show nothing but support for people in need.”