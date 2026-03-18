Taylor Frankie Paul is unlike any previous Bachelorette — and she knows it. In the past, The Bachelorette has always picked its leads from the same pool: women who’ve already appeared on The Bachelor. Paul has never been one of them. The 31-year-old mom of three hasn’t competed for roses before, but she has already made a name for herself in the world of reality TV.

Paul’s been sharing the highs and lows of her personal life on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since 2024. The final episode of Season 4, which aired on Hulu on March 12, followed the MomTok star in the days leading up to The Bachelorette — specifically, her missing her flight to California after spending time with her ex. “My mindset, to be honest, was: ‘Can I do this? Am I able to move forward and commit to this?’” she tells Elite Daily exclusively at a press dinner in New York City on March 17. “But I obviously did. I committed, I went, and I did it.”

The biggest misconception about me is that I'm a crazy girl. That's what I'm kind of known for.

After getting on that plane, she brought her trademark candor and attitude to the Bachelor Mansion, taking cues from previous leads like Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who were “just themselves” on the show. At the same time, she’s also hoping the show will reveal a softer side of her that she says isn’t always “highlighted” on SLOMW.

At the time of our interview, rumors about Paul are impossible to ignore — specifically, allegations about a heated dispute between her and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, that halted filming for Mormon Wives Season 5. “I think the biggest misconception about me is that I'm a crazy girl. That's what I'm kind of known for. It's just not the case,” she says. “If anyone were to sit down with me and talk to me one-on-one, I do not give off that energy. That's just not who I am. Unless I need to have a backbone, I'm pretty chill.”

ABC

Don’t expect Paul’s season to follow the classic Bachelorette format. Paul teases that her run as Bachelorette was “unprecedented.” Of course, the Utah-based reality star can’t say much about what’s to come, but she does reveal that the experience was “definitely a lot harder than you’d think.”

“Obviously, it is all about love, fun, and romance. But it was also emotional,” Paul says. “You're trying to find your person. It's very serious, especially as a mom, and [whoever I picked] would have to move to my state.”

The Bachelorette airs on March 22 on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.